Elizabeth PANIELLO

PANIELLO, Elizabeth Mackie "Lizzy" 34, of Tampa, born on January 30, 1986, passed away on June 23, 2020. Lizzy graduated from Plant High School in 2004 and attended the University of New Orleans in the same year. She had a strong passion for fashion and travel, making her way to Johannesburg, London, San Francisco, New Orleans, and New York City. Lizzy cared deeply for her friends, family, and the many pets that she raised. She is survived by her parents, Mackie and Sherry Paniello; her sister, Julie Paniello (Joel); her nephew, Caleb; her grandmother, Joanna Stephens; her aunts and uncles; Louise Mathews (Bill), Ann Dykeman (Daryl), Julie Sands (Bill), Jim Stephens (Ade), and John Stephens; stepbrothers, Robert and Blake Hutson; along with cousins, Taylor, Kelley, Annie, Jack, Emily, Margaret, Joanna, and Natalie; and mother, Pamela O'Connell; and brother, Jay. Lizzy's family would like to offer their thanks to Gina Moss, Dr. Parker, and the staff at St. Anthony's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store