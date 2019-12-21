|
|
PERENICH WEAVER, Elizabeth Diane "Betty" passed away Dec. 18, 2019 surrounded by family and prayers after a brief illness at age 90. Betty was born June 21,1929 in Ocala, FL to Henry and Diane Wiley. She grew up in Memphis, TN, the youngest of five children. After graduating high school, Betty moved to Washington, DC and worked for the FBI. In 1951, she married Guy Perenich, and together they came to Florida where they raised nine children in Clearwater and later in Tarpon Springs at their home on Lake Tarpon. Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, and accomplished artist in several mediums including painting and sculpting. She enjoyed listening to classical music, hosting piano recitals at her home, and entertaining family and friends. She was an active parishioner of St. Ignatius Catholic Church beginning in 1969, and later served as a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion. While raising her family, she attended St. Petersburg Junior College and received an Associate of Arts degree. After her first marriage ended, Betty met Stan Weaver, whom she married in 2001 until Stan's passing in 2017. In her later years, Betty loved dancing, cooking for her family, attending Broadway musicals, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed painting portraits of her grandchildren, attending Toastmasters with Stan, and spending time with her loved ones. She is survived by her children, Guy Christopher Perenich, Angela Baptiste, Mark Perenich, Lisa Sullivan, Rosanne Pappas, Gregory Perenich, Timothy Perenich, Terence Perenich and Stephen Perenich; as well as 27 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stan; her four siblings, Lilleen, Evelyn, Henry, and Jack; and one granddaughter, Maria Rose. A viewing will be Sunday, December 22 4-6 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, with a Vigil Mass at 5:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 23, 10 am, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 715 E. Orange St., Tarpon Springs, followed by interment at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, 2853 Sunset Pt. Rd., Clearwater. Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019