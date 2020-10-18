1/1
Elizabeth PERSON
1965 - 2020
PERSON, Elizabeth O. 55, of Largo, FL passed away October 8, 2020. Elizabeth was born April 29, 1965 in Evanston, IL to William and Katherine O'Brien. Elizabeth was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She is survived by her sons, Robert, Christopher, and Steven Person; daughter, Jessica Hedges (Nathen); and her granddaughters, Ava, Sofia, Ella, and Juliana Hedges. She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy Bur (Tony) and Jean Harrington (Jim). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her brothers, Michael and John O'Brien. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
