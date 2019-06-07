Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Peyton "Liby-beth" MANNING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANNING, Elizabeth Peyton "Liby-beth"



67, of Brooksville, FL, passed away May 29, 2019. She was born in Newberry, SC, on Oct. 29, 1951. She graduated from Newnan High School in Newnan, GA, in 1969. Elizabeth was a loving mother who worked in the legal field, and then as a receptionist for CUTR at USF in Tampa. She enjoyed reading and was sought after in family Trivial Pursuit games for her knowledge of literature. Elizabeth was also an avid Star Trek fan and enjoyed both the television series and the movies. Like her favorite flower, the daisy, she brought cheer and happiness to every situation. Her outlook on life is reflected in these lines written by Helen Lowrie Marshall: "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one/I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life was done." Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Burton Manning Sr. and her mother, Jeannette Chute Manning. She is survived by her partner, Ronald Earl Keddy; her daughter, Jennifer Ulman; her brothers, Burton Manning Jr.(Sharon), Robert Claiborne Manning (Anne); and her sisters, Jeannette Manning (John) and Sarah Manning Tanksley (Bill). She is also survived by three nieces and one nephew, four grand-nieces and one great-nephew. Donations in her memory may be made to the Brain and Behavior Foundation at

