POLIZZI, Elizabeth "Betty" 96, of Rochester, New York, passed away April 30, 2020 peacefully at her daughter's home in New Port Richey, Florida, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Samuel Polizzi. Survived by daughters, Annette Polizzi and husband James Verna, Joyce Polizzi and husband Barry Karpel; sister, Violet Randazzo and husband Vincent; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held at a later date in Rochester, New York. Dobies FH/7 Springs



