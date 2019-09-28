PORTHORN, Elizabeth also known as Caron Lee Horn, 77, of Tampa, Florida passed on Monday, September 16, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 6, 1941 to her parents, Carroll Horn and Grace Horn. She was a member of Bayshore United Methodist Church, and had a fruitful career with TECO and the Hillsborough County Public School System. She loved to sew, sing in church, and spend time with her loving grandchildren. Her sister, Jan Shelley precedes her in death; and she is survived by her brother, Ray Horn; and his son, Brian Horn. She leaves a legacy of her three sons, Douglas, Richard, and David Castellano; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held at Boza Roel Funeral Chapel, 4730 North Armenia Avenue in Tampa on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 5-7 pm. Florida Mortuary www.floridamortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019