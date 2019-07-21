Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Liz" (Hirsch) PRODRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRODRICK, Elizabeth "Liz" (Hirsch)



82, of St Petersburg, FL, passed away on July 1, 2019 with family at her side. Originally from Rochester, NY, Liz worked as a school bus driver for 24 years retiring from Pittsford Central Schools in 1992 after which, she moved to Florida. She was an Honorary Life member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125 of Gulfport, FL. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Prodrick, she is survived by her children, Gary (Betty) Prodrick, Robert Prodrick and Cyndy (Prodrick) Adams as well as seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. She is interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery. A service, in her honor, will take place in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Pal Animal Shelter 405 22 Street South St. Petersburg, FL 33712 in her name.

