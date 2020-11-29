RODRIGUEZ, Elizabeth Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelina and Joseph Paduano; her brother, Joseph Paduano II; and nephew, Joseph Paduano III. Elizabeth leaves behind her beloved husband of almost 44 years, Pedro J. Rodriguez; daughter, Regina M. Aponte; granddaughter, Natalie Stephens; and her canine, Bella. Elizabeth was born in Queens, NY, and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Elizabeth and Pedro retired to Florida in December of 1986. Elizabeth loved to cook for her family, shop and tell stories about the good ole days. Serenity Funeral Home



