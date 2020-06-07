SANDERS, Elizabeth E. 78, passed away unexpectedly at her Hudson, Florida home Wednesday, June 2, 2020. The family will hold a private ceremony Monday, June 8, 2020 at Covert Funeral Home, followed by interment at Ovid Union Cemetery. Kindly consider a donation in "Liz'" memory to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165. She is survived by her husband, Julian "Butch;" her children, Robin Reese of Sequim, WA, Sherry Beech of Anderson, IN, Eric Sanders of Grand Rapids, MI, Jennifer Sanders of Austin, TX and Mickie Sanders-Jauquet of Ithaca; a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her sisters, Eileen Castle and Barbara James both of Hudson, FL. Liz was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Gouldthrope and her granddaughter, Brenna Jauquet, in 2004. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit: www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.