SARINE, Elizabeth M. "Betty" 86, of Largo, passed away peacefully Feb. 14, 2020. Betty was born in Wilks-Barre, PA in 1935, the daughter of Norman and Mattie McFall. She graduated from Russel Sage College in 1957, and was married to her husband, Carl, for 63 years. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, calligraphy and teaching. She was active as a leader in Christ Presbyterian Church in Largo. She volunteered in school PTA functions, Scouting, and as a precinct clerk for Pinellas County Elections. Betty received a presidential award for participation in Heritage Village where she achieved 5800 hours of volunteer time. Betty is survived by her husband, Carl; four sons, Scott, Craig, Eric and Mark; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grand-children, and a brother, Robert. Betty was loved by her family and friends and will bd missed dearly. Service will be 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 22, at Christ Presbyterian Church, Dryer Ave., Largo.

