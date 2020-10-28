Elizabeth Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Elizabeth Clark "Bettie" 94, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Born in 1926 in Savannah, GA, to Mildred and James Holmes Clark, Bettie was educated in Georgia and at Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, DC. She worked as a surgical nurse and Surgery Supervi sor in Georgia and Florida, and was proud to serve as a surgery nurse in the United States Air Force. It was during this time that Bettie met her husband, John J. Sullivan Jr., a pilot in the United States Army Air Force. Bettie and John married on St. Simons Island, Georgia in 1953 and shared 61 blessed and busy years until John's passing in 2014. In addition to raising five sons and supporting their academic and athletic pursuits, Bettie was an active member of Christ the King Parish for the better part of six decades, serving as a school nurse and in her Church Circle, the Altar Society, the Care Club and in various other roles. Bettie maintained her interest in medicine throughout her life, later working for many years as an industrial nurse, as well as a nurse for the Tampa Sports Authority at Buccaneers and Rowdies games and other stadium events. Bettie's last six years were happily spent at Allegro South Tampa, where she enjoyed the many activities within that community, renewing old friendships and making new friends during her time there. Bettie is survived by a loving family including sons, Timon (Diana), Steve (Cindy), Kerry (Barbara), Brian (Pixie), and Mark (Lisa); sister-in-law, Joan T. Sullivan; grandchildren, Chris (Annette), David, Kevin (Stefanie), Ryan (Jennifer), Kayla, Caitlin, Heather, Kelly (Logan), Kierra, Daniel, and Zack; and great-grandsons, Luke, Bennett, and Michael. A funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10 am, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitation is 30 minutes before Mass. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bettie's name to Renew Haiti or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609. www.blountcurrymacdill.com