FAY, Elizabeth T.
born on September 11, 1943, in Somerville, NJ, died on May 1, 2019, in Apollo Beach FL. Betty was a member of Seaglass Church of Apollo Beach and of the Apollo Beach Women's Club. Betty was a Registered Nurse. She is survived by her daughter, Chanel Tyler of Arizona. A memorial service will be held in Betty's honor at Seaglass Church in Apollo Beach on Monday, May 13 at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, interested donors may make a donation to the general fund of Seaglass Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019