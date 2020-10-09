Elizabeth WATSON

WATSON, Elizabeth Ann "Libbie" passed away October 3, 2020 at home with family and under hospice care. She was 96 years old. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Neptune Society. Preceded in death by her husband Charles, she is survived by two sons, William David and Steven. Libbie was known for her tremendous spirit and love of life, strengthened by a keen sense of humor and kindness toward others. She loved her sons dearly and raised them to be good, productive, and caring people. She was the foundation of the family and will be greatly missed. Donations can be made in honor of Libbie's life to Suncoast Hospice.



