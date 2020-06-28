Ella Browning
BROWNING, Ella Maxine (Pharis) 94, of Sun City Center, passed away June 25, 2020. Blount Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL, is handling Ella's final life plan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, from 10-11 am with a memorial service beginning at 11 am. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa. Flowers, to honor her life, may be sent to Blount Curry. Ella is preceded in death by her husband, Hobert H. Browning. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister. Additional information can be reviewed at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
