Ella RAMSEY

RAMSEY, Ella of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clifford. Ella is survived by a daughter, Beverly Stiles (Garrett); son, Edward Ramsey (Laraine); grandchildren, Jason Stiles (Trisha), Kim Unfried (Dan) and Josh Breon; as well as great-grandchildren, Logan and Tyler Stiles and Mason and Liliana Unfried. It is the wish of the family that memorial contributions be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or carrollhospice.org.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
