REECE, Ella M. 89, passed in Bronx, New York on Tuesday May 12, 2020. She moved to New York City in the early 1950s. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Amy Reece Liburd, Beverly Butler (David); two sons, Zachery Reece (Catherine), Amos Reece, Jr. (Keshia); 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday May 28, 2020, 4-6 pm at McRae Chapel. Graveside services Friday May 29, 2020, 11 am at Royal Palm Cemetery South. "A McRae Service "

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
