Ella REECE
REECE, Ella M. 89, passed in Bronx, New York on Tuesday May 12, 2020. She moved to New York City in the early 1950s. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Amy Reece Liburd, Beverly Butler (David); two sons, Zachery Reece (Catherine), Amos Reece, Jr. (Keshia); 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday May 28, 2020, 4-6 pm at McRae Chapel. Graveside services Friday May 29, 2020, 11 am at Royal Palm Cemetery South. "A McRae Service "

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McRae Chapel
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm Cemetery South
Funeral services provided by
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 895-6005
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
