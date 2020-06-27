Ellen ANUNDSON

ANUNDSON, Ellen Aurora age 91, of Largo, FL, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, FL. She was born on August 19, 1928 in Sidney, OH to Ralph and Sigrid (Granlund) Mauk.Ellen is survived by husband, Lyle Anundson; sons, Michael Limoli (Pam) of McKinney, TX, Paul Anundson (Lynne) of Plainville, MA, Ron Anundson (Linda) of Mount Gilead, NC, Joan Anundson Ahr (Tracy) of Evanston, IL; grandchildren, Brian, Kristen, Jon, Michelle, Karen, Erik, Abby, Kate; and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 pm for family. An online service will be available on the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd website https://mygoodshepherd.net /livestream/ In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 27, 2020.