Ellen BAILEY

BAILEY, Ellen M. 44, of Tampa, died peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital. Ellen was an organ donor, and her death helped more than 60 others attain a better life. Ellen was born in Tampa May 12, 1976. She lived her entire life in the Tampa area. She graduated from Bloomingdale High School, attended Troy University on a softball scholarship, graduated from USF, and earned her Pharm.D. from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy. Ellen was passionate about the Tampa Bay Lightning and was a season ticket holder. She also loved Celine Dion and UF football, as well as other collegiate and pro sports. She very much enjoyed her involvement in the Palma Ceia Little League with her stepson, Logan. Ellen is survived by her wife, Jessica; her stepson, Logan; her sister, Christina Coble (Rob); her neice, Sydney and nephew, Spencer; and parents, Linda Stanford (Jerry) and Lyle Bailey, along with many, many friends. A celebration of Ellen's life was held in the Rose Garden at TGH on August 22. A memorial service will be planned for the future.



