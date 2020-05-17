BENTLEY, Ellen (Hardy) a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, passed away May 12, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Ellen was born August 8, 1932 to Clara Atterberg and Robert Burdette Hardy. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Albert D. Bentley Jr. Together they enjoyed raising their family in Manila, Philippines and Clearwater, then retiring in Lecanto. In Clearwater, she was an active volunteer in PTO and Cub Scouts and a member of Highland United Presbyterian Church. In Lecanto she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Crystal River. She was a gracious hostess and enjoyed her weekly bridge club. Ellen is survived by her three sons and their wives, Dave and Terra Bentley of Lakeville, Minnesota, Bryan Bentley of Decatur, Georgia, and Bill and Kathleen Bentley of West Chester, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and five nieces and nephews. A private memorial service has been held. She will be buried in Florida National Cemetery beside her husband. We are deeply grateful for her life and the joy she gave us. Please direct any memorials to Shriners Hospital.



