Ellen Boldt
BOLDT, Ellen L. 91, of Brooksville, FL, born in Buffalo, NY, passed away on August 25, 2020 at Spring Oaks Assisted Living Facility. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Charles Boldt. Together they moved to the Hernando County area 25 years ago from Tonawanda, NY. Ellen was a bookkeeper for Ethan Allen Furniture in New York and the past president of the Hernando Ostomy Association where she developed a Visitor Training Program for colostomy and urostomy patients. Ellen was a 45 year survivor of bladder and liver cancer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Beaty; as well as her grandson, Peter C. Boldt. Survivors include sister, Shirley Kessler; two sons, Charles A. Boldt, Jr. and wife, Ann of Spring Hill, FL, Donald E. Boldt and wife, Suzanne of Rochester, NY; five grandchildren, Sarah Ganguly, Aaron Boldt, Timothy Boldt, Adam Boldt, Lindsay DeFaber; 10 great- grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Abigail, Emily, Madeline, William, Lukas, Clara, Nolan, and Harrison. A Memorial Service will be held in Rochester, NY at a later date. The family requests donations be made to The Peter C. Boldt Memorial Fund, HCF, P.O. Box 282, Fairport, NY 14450 or Hernando Pasco Hospice. To leave an online condolence please click to the family, please click 'Add A Memory' below or visit our website. Turner Funeral Homes and Crematory Turner Funeral Homes and Crematory, 14360 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34609. Turner Funeral Home www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Turner Funeral Home
14360 Spring Hill Drive
Spring Hill, FL 34609
352-796-9661
