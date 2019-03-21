Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Davie GARDNER. View Sign

GARDNER, Ellen Davie



69, passed, Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. A teacher for over 25 years, Ellen, or Mrs. Gardner to her students, taught at several schools in Hillsborough County. She received many awards and accolades for excellence in teaching throughout her tenure. Ellen loved her family deeply. In her retirement years, she could be found reading to her grandchildren's classrooms or volunteering as a field trip chaperone. She was a talented writer and artist, drawing inspiration from nature, family, and her faith. Ellen is survived by her husband, Daniel Gardner, whom she has been married to for over 50 years; son, Christopher (Jacqueline) Gardner; grandson, Grant Gardner; granddaughter, Avery Gardner; daughter, Grace Gardner, and son-in-law, Trevor Wells. Her funeral service will be held Monday, March 25 at Hyde Park United Methodist. We love and miss you, Ellen. For full times and details please visit:



