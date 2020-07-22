1/1
Ellen Hyland
1927 - 2020
HYLAND, Ellen K. born November 17, 1927 in St. Petersburg, Florida, went to join our Heavenly Father Saturday, July 18, 2020. Ellen was a first generation American. She was born in St. Petersburg and lived the majority of her life in the Old Southeast. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral, a member of the Daughters of the King, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Ellen was married to Martin Douglas Hyland, who preceded her in death in 1984. Ellen is survived by her son, Martin Douglas "Doug" Hyland II (Marlene) and a daughter, Elizabeth Hyland Schroeder (Steve); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held at Sorensen Funeral Home Thursday, July 23, from 5-7 pm at 3180 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. A private funeral mass will be held. Sorensen Funeral Home SorensenFuneralHome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sorensen Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Hyland Family for the loss of your loved one, Ellen, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
