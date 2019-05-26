|
BEVAN, Ellen L.
88, of Seminole passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Ellen was born October 19, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Wayne and Edith (Yard) McCurdy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Bevan in 2013. Ellen is survived by her loving children, Todd (Debbie) Bevan of Vero Beach, FL and Lori Bevan of Largo along with three grandchildren, James, Brandon and Charles; and two great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019