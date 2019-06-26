Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. Starr


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen M. Starr Obituary
STARR, Ellen M.

died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home in New Port Richey, FL. She was born July 4, 1924 in Hegins, PA. She is predeceased by husband of 60 years, Willis Starr. She issurvived by sons, Tom (Joan), Jim, Bill; four grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two sisters. Ellen shared her husband's sense of adventure, love of aviation, and travel. With her husband, Willis, they created a successful family trucking business. Ellen was loved by all, smiling came easy, those pearly whites.Not one to be argumentative, her motto was, go with the flow. Always dedicated to her family, children; babies would make her eyes light up. Her laughter was contagious. She was generous and kind to all, putting others first. Famous for chocolate and sweets at home, she loved sharing with all. Her home phone message was congratulations, you have gone beyond the moon and reached the stars. She was a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend; you have reached the stars and will be missed dearly by all. Memorial will be July 11, 1-3 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey, FL.

Dobies FH/ Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now