STARR, Ellen M.



died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home in New Port Richey, FL. She was born July 4, 1924 in Hegins, PA. She is predeceased by husband of 60 years, Willis Starr. She issurvived by sons, Tom (Joan), Jim, Bill; four grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two sisters. Ellen shared her husband's sense of adventure, love of aviation, and travel. With her husband, Willis, they created a successful family trucking business. Ellen was loved by all, smiling came easy, those pearly whites.Not one to be argumentative, her motto was, go with the flow. Always dedicated to her family, children; babies would make her eyes light up. Her laughter was contagious. She was generous and kind to all, putting others first. Famous for chocolate and sweets at home, she loved sharing with all. Her home phone message was congratulations, you have gone beyond the moon and reached the stars. She was a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend; you have reached the stars and will be missed dearly by all. Memorial will be July 11, 1-3 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey, FL.



