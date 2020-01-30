PROPLESCH, Ellen Grace 88, of Largo, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. She was loving wife to husband Richard C. (predeceased) for 60 years. She was a "Uniform Mom" for the Band Of Gold of Largo High School in the late 70's and was a RN at Largo Medical Center for 15 years. She loved doing crafts and sewing clothing for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed helping at Ruth's Promise and sewing quilts with her friends at her church. She is survived by sons, Richard (Laurine), Robert (Nicole); daughters, Barbara (Michael) Joseph, Carol Proplesch; grandchildren, Suzanne (Chip) Hafner; Scott Joseph; Ryan Proplesch; Meghan Proplesch; and brothers, Jim (Lois) Berger and Ralph (Kathy) Berger. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 3 pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Largo. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020