Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Anona Methodist Chapel
Ellen R. ROSSER

Ellen R. ROSSER Obituary
86, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC, however was a Florida resident for the last 46 years. She married in 1952 and was recently predeceased by her husband of 67 years. Ellen will be greatly missed by her daughters, Pam Waters (Mike), Susie Fretwell (Greg), and Lynn Porterfield; sister, Jean Kistler; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Anona Methodist Chapel on January 31, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Suncoast Hospice.
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
