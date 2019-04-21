RUIKKIE, Ellen



66, of Largo, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Ellen was born September 7, 1952 in New York City. She was raised in Bloomville, Ohio by parents Nelson and Suzanne Kagy. Ellen graduated from Toledo University and the College of St. Thomas where she received her Master's Degree in Sociology.



Ellen's career focused on human resources. After moving to Minnesota, she worked for National Computer Systems, Honeywell. She transferred with Honeywell to Clearwater in 1985 and worked in Pinellas and Tampa locations. After leaving Honeywell, Ellen worked for Home Shopping Network. She also worked at J.W. Stannard, and retired from Technology Research Corporation.



Ellen served as a church board member and school volunteer. She was passionate about caring for family and her pet cats. Ellen enjoyed cooking, home remodeling projects, reading, travel, watching HGTV, cheering on her favorite Florida sports teams, and Ohio State University. After retirement Ellen enjoyed spending summers at the renovated family farmhouse in Bloomville.



Ellen is survived and remembered by husband, Tom; daughter, Melissa; granddaughter, Baylee; sister, Laura Fitch (Adrian), of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Dylan and Hunter; and many family members in Ohio and Minnesota.



A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be at 11 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or Suncoast Hospice.



Serenity Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary