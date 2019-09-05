WAGNER, Ellen Carol 80, of St. Petersburg, passed away August 11, 2019. Formerly of Stratford, CT, Ellen graduated Fordham University and was employed for 50 years as Fund Administrator / Board of Trustees for American Guild of Musical Artists, New York City. She is survived by Judith Gloersen Ocame, cousin, Susan Ocame LeMay, cousin, David Ocame, cousin, Robin Green, cousin, Debra Ocame Shivers, cousin, Ginny Conway, cousin; and Grace Conway, aunt; several other cousins in the U.S., Norway and Denmark. Services will be September 7, 2019 at Pasadena Community Church Goodwin Chapel, 12 noon. Burial in Stratford, CT Union Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019