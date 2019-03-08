HITCHINS, Elliot George
age 87, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 in the Bay Pines VA Medical Center. Born on Sept. 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, he graduated from St. Petersburg High in 1949 and is in the school's hall of fame for athletic achievement. With a scholarship, George played basketball for the University of Florida Gators from 1949 to 1952. Thenhe joined the US Navy for four years. George later moved to Las Vegas, was a table games dealer, and later became a casino executive. George's grave site will be at the Bay Pines VA Cemetery. Veterans Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019