HOLWAY, Elliot Walker born at 33 weeks April 23, 2020, Elliot weighed 3 lbs 6 oz and was 17.5 inches long. While he never had the joy of experiencing life on Earth, he was deeply loved and is greatly missed. His big sister Emma and big brother Ethan shared their love with him daily and eagerly awaited his arrival. He was predeceased by his maternal great-grandfather, William Enright; paternal great-grandparents, Edna and Arthur Seybolt; paternal great-grandfather, Richard Holway; and Gianna and Gino Valle. He is survived by his parents, Pina and Andrew; sister, Emma and brother, Ethan; maternal grandparents, Karen and Alessandro Valle; paternal grandparents, Sally and Donald Holway; maternal great-grandparents, Jackie Enright, Giuseppina and Salvatore Valle; paternal great-grandmother, Jeannine Holway; aunts and uncles, Lauren Holway, Salvatore Valle, Anthony (Amanda) Valle, and Alex (Morgan) Valle; and several great-aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elliot's memory can be made to the Florida Chapter of AMEND, Inc. at 15904 Brockway Place, Tampa, FL 33647, http://amend-fla.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020