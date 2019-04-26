Ellis WEAVER

WEAVER, Ellis

65, of St. Petersburg, pas-sed away April 17, 2019. He is survived by his son, Ellis Darnell Weaver Jr.; brothers, Charles and Marion Weaver, Moses Mack; sisters, Mary Weaver, Beatrice Niblack; granddaughter, Emonie Bernice Weaver; fiancee, Thaddine Pugh; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday April 27, 1:30 pm at 10th St. Church of God, 207 10th St. N.

Lawson Funeral Home

727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
