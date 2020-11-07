WHEATLEY, Ellis Ross "Ross" was born in Tampa, Florida May 9, 1931 to John Russell Wheatley Sr. and Grace Louise Mathews. He died October 30, 2020. He is a 1949 graduate of H.B. Plant High School in Tampa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a medical assistant in Japan. Upon returning, he earned a bachelor' s degree from the University of Tampa and a master's degree in occupational rehabilitation from the University of Florida. In 1956, Ellis married Faye Townsend, who he met during their time at the University of Tampa. They were married for nearly 55 years until her death in 2010. Ellis was known as an "absent-minded professor," life-long learner, an avid reader, a history buff, and to never miss a meal. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Russell and his wife Mary; brother, William Rutherford and his wife Elizabeth; sister, Jean and her husband Albert Knight; and sister, Esther and her husband Herman Finger; brother-in-law, Troy Townsend and his wife Shirley; sister-in-law, Inez Dittman and husband Vernon; and several nieces and nephews. Ellis is survived by his son, Craig Wheatley and his wife, Jessalyn; grandchildren, Bradshaw and Brynley; and several nieces and nephews. A service will take place at 11 am Saturday, November 7, for family, at Sunset Memory Gardens, 11005 N. US Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Boy Scouts of America or to the Honor Flight Network.



