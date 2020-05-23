Elmer Campbell
CAMPBELL, Elmer F. was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents William Campbell and Grace Boat Campbell March 13, 1927. Following graduation from high school Elmer entered the U.S.A.F. in June of 1945 as a member of the Military Police. Following military service Elmer was self-taught in engineering and obtained his Professional Civil Engineer License in five states. Elmer loved his work and was responsible for many projects in the Midwest and Eastern United States. He worked projects from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel to most recently the Bay Side Bridge in Clearwater. In his spare time, he loved to tinker on projects big and small and even built a 21' cabin cruiser. Elmer continually loved a challenge and also earned a pilot's license and owned a plane before he owned a car. Elmer passed away at the age of 93 May 17, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris; son, Cliff, and daughter, Cynthia (Bill). Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.
