PEMBERTON, Elmer Lee
passed away on June 15, 2019. He is survived by his son, Danny Pemberton; his three daugh- ters, Deanna Martiniuk, Deborah Williams (Jimmy), and Darla Mirenda; a foster daughter, Sherry; his 12 grandchildren, Michael, Jacob (Apryl), Danielle (Kevin), Michell, Mitchell (Jonie), Jamie, Jeremy, Jon, Ashley, Tj, Trey, and Sophia; six great-grandchildren, Makinna, Bradley, Justin, Savannah, Elisabeth, Haleigh, Damian; sisters Betty and Sue (Tom); and brother-in-law, David (Joanne). A Memorial Service will be held at Sorensen Funeral Home July 21 at 10 am, 3180 30th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL, Celebration of Life imme- diately following at the Elks Lodge 1224 2600 66th St. N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019