died on April 4, 2019. He was born in Mulberry, FL on April 16, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Arthur Scott; his brother, George Scott, his sister, Dorothy Moore; and his son, Gregory Scott. He is survived by his wife, Carole Scott; his daughter, Karen McKenzie; his grandchildren, Jordan, Brandon and Morgan McKenzie; his sister, Beverly Scott; his brother, Jerry Scott and many friends. Scotty was a graduate of Mulberry High School and the University of Florida and served as a U.S. Marine. He was a true Gators fan and yelled at all of the games. In 1968, he started a business, Air Components & Equipment, with his friend F.M. Wilkerson. He was elected president of the company and continued to run the business for 44 years. He loved to play golf and once served as president of the Buckhorn Springs golf course. He also loved to hunt and fish and was an excellent open water diver. At his request, Scotty's ashes will be scattered into the Gulf. We will miss him but we know he is in a better place. Please, no flowers. Donations to Rotary's Camp Florida, 1915 Camp Florida Road, Brandon, FL 33510 in remembrance of Scotty are appreciated.



