Elmira PERRY (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
5300 Park Boulevard
Pinellas Park, FL
37781
(727)-545-9858
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
Obituary
PERRY, Elmira J. "Miley" (nee Howe) aka Elmira Jane Root, of Pinellas Park passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Arbor Oaks. She was born in East Hickory, PA, moving here in 1995 from Erie, PA. Miley was active in her community and enjoyed playing in the Gulfport Senior Citizens Harmonica Club for 16 years. Miley is survived by her husband, Leo Perry; three children, David (Candy) Sult, St. Petersburg, Kathy (Wes) Coates, Grafton, OH and Nancy (David) Dinger, Moravia, NY.; three stepchildren, Chris Hirtzel, Lisa Straub, and Steve Root; and her many grandchildren; and great grandchildren. No Florida services. In lieu of flowers donations to Suncoast Hospice are suggested. Taylor Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida (727) 545-9858 www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
