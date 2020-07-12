1/1
Elnora BADGER
BADGER, Elnora D. 87, of St. Petersbur, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home July 7, 2020. She was a Member of Galilee M.B. Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Badger; two daughters, Robin Person (Carlos) and Jennifer Ivy (Walter); six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday 3-7 pm, with Graveside services Thursday, July 16, 10 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
