Elnora BADGER

BADGER, Elnora D. 87, of St. Petersbur, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home July 7, 2020. She was a Member of Galilee M.B. Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Badger; two daughters, Robin Person (Carlos) and Jennifer Ivy (Walter); six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday 3-7 pm, with Graveside services Thursday, July 16, 10 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



