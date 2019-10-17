FLORENCE, Elnora 88, of St. Petersburg, FL., transitioned October 7, 2019. A member of Bethel Community Baptist Church. She is survived by four children, Marva Florence, Kenneth Florence (Yvonne), Bonnie Florence and Patrick Florence; four sisters; five grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, October 19, 11 am, Bethel Community Baptist Church, Visitation Friday, October 18, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019