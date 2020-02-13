Elois SCOTT

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church
955 20th St S.
View Map
Obituary
SCOTT, Elois 68, of St. Petersburg transition-ed to her heavenly home February 7, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Ellis Scott and Garrick Scott; daughter, Candi Yolanda Sweet; brother, Robert Q. Smith; sister, Helen J. Pye; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020
