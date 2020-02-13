SCOTT, Elois 68, of St. Petersburg transition-ed to her heavenly home February 7, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Ellis Scott and Garrick Scott; daughter, Candi Yolanda Sweet; brother, Robert Q. Smith; sister, Helen J. Pye; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020