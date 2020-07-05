Elouise MADDEN

MADDEN, Elouise of St Petersburg, was born August 10, 1938 to Alvin and Josephine Henry of Jasper, FL and finished her journey June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frederick Madden; her eight children, Celest Edwards, Josephine Brown, Victor Henry, Sabrina Tolbert, Donald Henry, Paula Henry, Dimetrius Madden, Nicole Madden; and her one fur baby, Trinity Madden. She is also survived by her seven siblings; was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will forever be remembered and loved for her unwavering faith in God and her unconditional love to all who was blessed to meet her. Family memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, 10 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



