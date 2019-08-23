MARTINO, Elsbeth 86, of Brandon, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019 under the care of LifePath Hospice. She was born in Augsburg, Germany and proudly became a US citizen in 1952. She is survived by her four children, Erika Nay, Elisabeth Rich, Dennis Martino, and Elaine Gonzalez; sister, Helga Jeannette of Germany; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019