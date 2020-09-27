Elsie HUEBNER

HUEBNER, Elsie L. made her transition peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday September 18, 2020. She was cherished and survived by many including her favorite sister, Betty; two daughters, Deanna Stewart (Steve) and Nancy Bateman (John); grandchildren, Stephanie, Brandon, Nicholas, Annika and Isabel; great-grandchild, Declan, special step-daughter, Kathy Huebner; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Fred; brothers, Willie Tugman and Eugene Tugman; and sisters, Ruby DePalma and Effie Shelton. Elsie had an interesting career that included U.S. Government Service that she could never discuss. She co-founded Unity Community Dunedin Church in 1993 with her husband and five other visionary leaders and served as their Spiritual Leader for the past 19 years. Elsie was a member of Toastmasters International for 20 years, where she reached Advanced Communicator-Gold status and served as President. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 3, 1 pm at Unity of Palm Harbor Church. Elsie's family, friends and special church family are invited to attend in person. Others are asked to join the service via livestream on the Unity Palm Harbor Church YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Elsie's memory to Unity Community Dunedin Church, 1315 Bayshore Dr., Dunedin, FL 34698.



