Obituary Guest Book View Sign





100, of Plant City, Florida, born March 8, 1919 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest April 5, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church Plant City and the Women's Club of Plant City. She was a volunteer at South Florida Baptist Hospital and in her day they were called the "Pink Ladies" and at her church, willing to help wherever needed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Bernice Reynolds; sons, Richard Reynolds and Gerald Reynolds; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is survived by sons, Ronald "Ron" Reynolds (Barbara), David "Pete" Reynolds (Darline), and Bill Reynolds (Pat); daughters-in-law, Barbara Reynolds and Sue Gendusa; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 11 am. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home at



HopewellFuneral.com

REYNOLDS, Elsie L.100, of Plant City, Florida, born March 8, 1919 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest April 5, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church Plant City and the Women's Club of Plant City. She was a volunteer at South Florida Baptist Hospital and in her day they were called the "Pink Ladies" and at her church, willing to help wherever needed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Bernice Reynolds; sons, Richard Reynolds and Gerald Reynolds; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is survived by sons, Ronald "Ron" Reynolds (Barbara), David "Pete" Reynolds (Darline), and Bill Reynolds (Pat); daughters-in-law, Barbara Reynolds and Sue Gendusa; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 11 am. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home at www.fbchomes.org or the . Expressions of condolence at: Funeral Home Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City

6005 CR 39 South

Plant City , FL 33567

(813) 737-3128 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations