Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Mae POWERS. View Sign

POWERS, Elsie Mae



daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother passed peacefully, March 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Clayton Powers; her sisters, Esther Becker, and Flo Mead. She is survived by her children, Clayton Powers (Linda), Linda Lewkowicz (Joe) and Lorraine Skelton (Bruce). She is also survived by her sister, Carol Carey; sister-in-law, Mary Martina; daughter-in-law, Denise Powers; grandchildren, Barry Powers (Malia), Jillian Boria (Mike) and Emeri Lewkowicz. She was a great-grandmother, who also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital and the staff at Arden Courts for the loving care provided to our mother. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 29 at 11 am at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .

