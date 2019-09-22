VARTANIAN, Elsie V. 89, precious wife, mother, Nana, great-grandma, and aunt, passed away on September 12, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, David; sons, Duffy and Corey and her sister, Nancy. She leaves behind her granddaughters, Hannah and Alicia (Daniel); great-granddaughter, Genevieve; daughter-in-law, Barbi; many nieces and nephews; dear friend, Anita; along with many other friends and family. Elsie was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts to Minott and Nellie (Berry) Brown. She married David on November 9, 1952 and moved to the Vartanian farm in New Hampshire where they raised their sons. In 1977, she founded Elsie Vartanian Real Estate, Inc and served as its president until 1990. Long active in politics, Elsie served as an elected member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 1979-1990. During her tenure, she served as New Hampshire's Republican State Chairman and Republican National Committeewoman. She was president of the National Republican State Legislators Association and received the "Legislator of the Year" award in 1989. Elsie was proud of her appointment by President George H.W. Bush to become the 12th Director of the Women's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor on November 7, 1990. Under her leadership, the Bureau focused on non-traditional employment, women's business ownership, and math/science education for girls. Elsie and David moved to Tampa in 1992 to be with their loving family. She continued working in real estate for the next 20 years. Elsie lived a full and wonderful life. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed but is now reunited with the loves of her life. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 pm, followed by a celebration of Elsie's life at 6:30 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614.

