CLIFFORD, Eltje "Elleke" (Bosma) 69, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 31, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center (Bayfront). She was born on January 12, 1951 in Hoagkerk, Netherands to the late Marten and Martje Bosma. She was an active member at Northside Baptist Church. Part of her ministry to others was making dresses for children in Haiti and shawls for those who were homebound. Elleke was an avid quilter and recently she took on an additional hobby of woodturning with her husband and son. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Kevin; children Jeannette Stephenson (Ron), Patricia Clifford, Kevin Clifford (Melissa); her grandchildren, Jonathan, Joseph, Hailey, Hannah, Grant; siblings, Ineke, Harm, Gerrit, Jeannette, and Marten; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 2 pm at the Northside Baptist Church, St. Petersburg. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Suncoast Hospice or the Northside Baptist Church. Visit her online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020