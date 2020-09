Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elton's life story with friends and family

Share Elton's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory Of Elton Dawin Marcus June 28, 1932 - September 2, 2017 It comfort us to know that you are now at Peace. You are sadly missed. Your loving wife, Carmela Marcus and Children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store