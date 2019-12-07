Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva Lou CURRIE. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

CURRIE, Elva Lou McGee was born in Orlando on Christmas day in 1933 and passed November 17, 2019. She grew up in Fort Mead and Orlando. She leaves her husband, Francis Allen; daughter-in-law, Cathy; two sons, Charles Mark and Robert Allen; two grandsons, Jerry Allen and Charles James and his wife, Erin; granddaughter, Brittney Mason and her husband, Chris; and six great-grand-children. She attended Kaley grammar school, Cherokee Junior High and graduated from Orlando Senior High in 1951. She attended the University of Florida from 1952 through 1954. She married Francis Allen Currie in 1954 as he finished his degree. They moved to Akron, Ohio in 1956 where Francis worked for Goodyear Tire Co. Her two sons were born in Akron. Moving to Tampa in 1964, she remained there until 1979. Active in First Christian Church, she was co-owner of The Island Gifts on Davis Island and taught craft classes at Sears. On July 1979 she moved with her husband to RAF Mildenhall, England. She loved England and living in Europe. She was very active in the Officers' Wives Club and with her friends did a lot of shopping and going throughout England, Scotland, and Ireland. After four years she moved to San Antonio, TX and after four years she moved to NATO base Aviano AFB Italy again loving Italy and Europe. She attended Art History and Literature classes during the five years in Italy. Returning to Tampa she was very active in St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, Temple Terrace. Instead of flowers please send contributions to St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 502 Druid Hills Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. A Celebration of Life service will be held December 14 at 1 pm. .

