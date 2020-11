SONDRINI, Elverado "El" 99, of Largo, died on Nov. 2, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Betty Jane, in 2018. He is survived by six children; many grandchildren and great-grand-children. He was a Navy veteran of WWII. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to StJude.org